MANSFIELD -- Southern Tioga gave a new meaning to the phrase “blood, sweat, and tears” in their 10u game against Towanda on Tuesday July 5, but their season would come to a close on their home field as they fell by a final score of 10-5 to end their 2022 All-Star season.
The game kicked off with Towanda at bat in the top of the first, but Southern Tioga’s fielding kept them from scoring any runs.
Towanda seemed to have a bit of trouble when Southern Tioga came up to bat at the bottom of the first, but managed to put together and make some excellent plays that resulted in no runs scored for Southern Tioga either.
The top of the second inning took a bit of a turn for both teams.
Towanda drove home two runners giving them a 2-0 lead.
However, Southern Tioga’s first baseman #24 Collin Ball was injured after taking a line drive to the face and walked off the field.
His teammates, while no doubt worried about him, continued to play their best. In the bottom of the second and a bit shaken up, Southern Tioga brought home a single run.
With a score of 2-1 heading into the top of the third inning, Towanda had to play their hardest during their at-bat to keep their one-point lead, but Southern Tioga defended fiercely.
Towanda returned this fierceness on the field. With neither team scoring any runs in the third inning, the score sat still at 2-1 Towanda’s lead.
The top of the fourth inning brought Towanda home another run, widening their lead by another score to 3-1.
Southern Tioga players weren’t willing to give up and fought hard to score another run for their team in the bottom of the fourth bringing the score up 3-2.
In the top of the fifth inning Towanda gained a lot of ground, driving home five runs to widen their lead and put some pressure on Southern Tioga.
Towanda’s added pressure seemed to shake Southern Tioga, as they were only able to score two runs in the bottom of the fifth bringing the score 8-4 with Towanda still leading.
In the top of the sixth inning, Towanda drove in two more runs at their last at bat. Southern Tioga player #2 Bridger Lehman scored the final run for Southern Tioga to finish out the game with a final score of 10-5, Towanda taking the win.
After the players high-fived and congratulated each other, both teams lined up along the baselines. Southern Tioga placed 4th in the bracket and each player received a medal, including #24 Collin Ball who returned to see the end of the game and be with his teammates.
Despite having lost the game, the Southern Tioga players were in good spirits, smiling and laughing, celebrating their All-Star season together. Towanda will advance in the 10u bracket and play their next game on July 7 to take on Wellsboro for a shot at the District 15 Championship.