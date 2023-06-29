Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced it will celebrate its Grand Opening in Coudersport from Thursday, June 29, through Sunday, July 2. Throughout the weekend, customers can enjoy sales, daily giveaways and more.
“At Tractor Supply, we are passionate about serving the needs of those who enjoy the Out Here lifestyle. Homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, tradesmen and others rely on Tractor Supply for a wide assortment of products,” said Eric Gutgsell, manager. “We’re excited to call Coudersport home and serve the community with the essentials you need to live life on your own terms. We’re proud to hire our customers as team members. As experts in the lifestyle, they bring more value to our customers with every interaction.”
The Garden Center at the Coudersport store carries top brands including Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Plants, and features an expanded assortment of annuals and perennials, shrubs and decorative plants, fruit trees, vegetables and herbs. The Garden Center also has tools, including pots and planters, fertilizer, soil and gardening hand tools. Other items like greenhouses, lawn tools and equipment, mowers, trimmers, edgers and more can be found for landscaping projects.
The new store comes equipped with a Pet Wash where pet owners can enjoy a convenient washing station stocked with professional grade equipment and high-quality products. The Pet Wash has elevated wash bays, grooming tables, specialty shampoos, use of brushes, combs and towels as well as a waterproof apron and professional dryer.
Customers in the Coudersport can now rely on Tractor Supply for:
The Coudersport Tractor Supply values community engagement and is delighted to have the opportunity to support youth education like area 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, along with local animal shelters and veterans.
Tractor Supply brings its legendary culture to the Coudersport community, and anyone interested in joining the team can apply at TractorSupply.com/careers.
The Coudersport Tractor Supply store at 401 Vine St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com.