Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 is hosting its annual picnic meeting on Tuesday, June 7 at the Tiadaghton Campground on the Pine Creek Rail Trail.
Participants do not have to be a member of Chapter #688 to attend the picnic but are asked to bring their own beverages to drink and a dish to pass that will serve six people.
The chapter will provide hot dogs, hamburgers, rolls and condiments. The food, including dishes to pass, will be ready to eat at 5:30 p.m. on June 7.
After the picnic will be a very short meeting. President Jere White will provide updates on the Long Run project and other activities. Fishing in Pine Creek and fellowship will follow.
Tiadaghton Chapter #688 takes a hiatus during the summer. No meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of the month in July or August.
Regular meetings will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the Wellsboro Community Center.
For more information, email Jere White at whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com.