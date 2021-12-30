Newborns across UPMC in Northcentral Pennsylvania are celebrating the holidays.
Babies born during the holiday season at UPMC hospitals in northcentral Pennsylvania each received a handmade striped hat provided by Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church Prayer Shawl Ministry and community donors as well as a special UPMC Magee-Womens onesie.
“The holiday babies have brought us so much joy, especially during such trying times,” said Brenda Terry-Manchester, director, UPMC in Northcentral Pennsylvania Women’s Services. “This year’s celebration is also special for our teams as we are delighted to celebrate the newborns and their families here in Northcentral Pennsylvania alongside newborns systemwide as part of the UPMC Magee-Womens network. Our region joined UPMC Magee-Womens earlier this year helping expand the specialty services we can offer to women of all ages, and this little celebration is a nice way to show how many lives are impacted by the care our teams provide in the communities we serve.”