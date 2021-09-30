VisitPA.com, the state’s official tourism website, has named the Pine Creek Gorge outside Wellsboro as the best location in the state to check out fall foliage.
The Sept. 15 article “10 Amazing Places to View Fall Foliage in PA” says, “the Pine Creek Gorge features a brilliant fall display of deep reds, yellows and purples in early October. Some of the best fall views of the canyon can be found at Leonard Harrison or Colton Point State Park.”
The article also hypes the Pine Creek Rail Trail running along the bottom of the gorge as a great way to leaf-peep.
“The historic Pine Creek Rail Trail is a gem of the Pine Creek Gorge and offers a tremendous way to view fall foliage,” reads the article. “This 62-mile plus long trail travels through the gorge for an up-close and personal look at foliage for hikers, bikers or equestrians.”
Also making the list at #2 is the Allegheny National Forest in the Bradford-area. Specifically, the article offers the Kinzua Sky Walk at Kinzua Bridge State Park near Mount Jewett, McKean County, as a “unique way to experience the awe-inspiring views.”
Other locations on the 10-best list include Bradford, Tannersville, Oil City, Erie, State College, Pittsburgh, Gettysburg and Washington Crossing.
See the entire list at www.visitpa.com/article/10-amazing-places-view-fall-foliage-pa.