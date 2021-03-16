MUNICIPALITY
Water tap-in fee
Sewer tap-in
Blossburg Borough
$1,050
Bloss Township
$300
No municipal sewer
Delmar Township
No response
No response
Duncan Township
$100
$500
Elkland Borough
Fees not available
Fees not available
Hamilton Township
$200
Knoxville Borough
$50
$250
Lawrenceville Borough
$0 (No fee)
$0 (No fee)
Mansfield Borough
$1,000
$1,000
Nelson Township
$50 currently; $500 proposed
No municipal sewer
Osceola Township
No response
No response
Richmond Township
No response
No response
Tioga Borough
$1,150
$1,700
Wellsboro Borough
$600
$600
Westfield Borough
$1,000
$1,000