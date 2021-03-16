MUNICIPALITY

Water tap-in fee

Sewer tap-in

Blossburg Borough

$1,050

Bloss Township

$300

No municipal sewer

Delmar Township

No response

No response

Duncan Township

$100

$500

Elkland Borough

Fees not available

Fees not available

Hamilton Township

$200

Knoxville Borough

$50

$250

Lawrenceville Borough

$0 (No fee)

$0 (No fee)

Mansfield Borough

$1,000

$1,000

Nelson Township

$50 currently; $500 proposed

No municipal sewer

Osceola Township

No response

No response

Richmond Township

No response

No response

Tioga Borough

$1,150

$1,700

Wellsboro Borough

$600

$600

Westfield Borough

$1,000

$1,000