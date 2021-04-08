Drug collection boxes are available at the following locations:
- Elkland — Available 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the borough building, 105 Parkhurst St. Call 814-258-5419 to schedule alternate drop-off times.
- Wellsboro — Available 24/7 at the station, 28 Crafton St. If dropping off after-hours, call 570-724-4400.
- Galeton — Available 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the borough building at 24 W. Main St. No needles or liquids accepted.
- Blossburg — Available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the station, 245 Main St. Police Coudersport — Available at 201 S. West St. Take needles or sharps to UPMC Cole, 1001 E 2nd St., Coudersport.
- State police — Boxes available at Mansfield (785 Lambs Creek Road) and Coudersport (3140 2nd Street).
If a collection program isn’t available to you, take the following steps to dispose of drugs: take the medication out of its bottle; mix them with something unappealing like used kitty litter or coffee grounds; and seal them in a bag or disposable container and throw it away.