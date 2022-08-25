Tuesday, Aug. 23 marked the start of this year’s volleyball season for both Wellsboro and Northern Potter as the two teams faced off in a scrimmage hosted by the Hornets.
The scrimmage featured both varsity and junior varsity as they played their sets in an alternating fashion, JV leading off the night.
Wellsboro features a varsity team of 11 players with only two seniors returning. Northern Potter also features a small team with only six varsity players on the court this year.
Both teams are mainly comprised of newer players coming up from the JV level, but most of this season’s athletes have played together for years.
Wellsboro coach Jeff Zuchowksi has recently transitioned from being the JV coach to being the head varsity coach and with this change came a realization of growth with the team.
“Even though they’re young, they’re pretty experienced. I’ve worked with all these players as they’ve moved up. They know what to expect from me and I know what to expect from them.
“We have three solid outside hitters and three solid middles, so we’re kind of tinkering around with a rotation so we can get all of those girls some playing time to take advantage of everybody’s skills and strengths,” Zuchowski said.
Zuchowski is confident that this year’s roster is a strong one and is hopeful about the team’s success as the season progresses.
“We’re looking to compete for our league title, as Wellsboro always tries to do. We’re going to try to make the best use of everyone’s skills and just try to stay positive as the season goes on.”
While Wellsboro has a solid offensive line built up, Northern Potter’s strength seems to lie in their defensive abilities.
“In game situation where it’s tight, they’re going to be able to rely on each other and not get frustrated. That’s the probably the best thing about this team. There was a little bit of miscommunication with receiving some serves, but we’re only a week in and there’s a lot of time to grow,” Northern Potter’s head coach said.
“They all have their positions and they play them. I’m hoping that we can make it to district play, but we’re taking it one game at a time. For our first scrimmage, things looked good and I’m hoping it’s only going up from here.”
In Wellsboro’s 21-22 season, the team went 10-12 with a 3 win streak at the very end of their season. Northern Potter had a 2-6-1 season last year in the Northern Tier West battleground.
With Northern Potter now taking on some of the larger teams, it’s a well-anticipated season with high hopes for the changes implemented out on the courts.