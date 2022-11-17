The Wellsboro junior high boys basketball team improved to 6-0 after a 39-10 win over North Penn-Liberty on Monday, Nov. 14.
The Wellsboro boys jumped out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter then went on a 22-6 run over the final half to remain undefeated so far this season.
Ransom Schultz and Griffin Morral were both recording double-digit shots, with Schultz leading the way with 14 points and Morral adding 10. Ethan Keane added nine, Gideon Lawton added four, and Max Mascho chipped in two points to add to Wellsboro’s victory over NPL.
Lawton also added four assists and two rebounds while Keane had four assists and two steals. Mascho grabbed four rebounds, and Schultz finished with eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Morral also added a pair of steals.
Wellsboro won the B game 38-11 and held the Mounties to just two points in the final two quarters.
Luke Szentesy scored 13 to lead Wellsboro while Mason Brill, Reed Richardson, and Jacob Brown scored six points apiece. RJ Doughtie added five points and Lane Cozby scored two points.
The Hornets are back in action at home on Thursday, Nov. 17 against North Penn-Mansfield.