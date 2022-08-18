On Monday Aug. 15, the Wellsboro boys soccer team had their first day of practice.
The boys are getting an early start to the season this year with their first scrimmage on Saturday Aug. 20 in Williamsport.
Coach Todd Fitch had an overall positive outlook for the players and the season.
The boys soccer team has many returning faces including four seniors, six juniors, and nine sophomores who have all played on the team before.
In addition to the returning players, the team also welcomes 14 new freshman players this year. This brings the roster size to around 37 players.
With an almost equal number of returners to new players, the chemistry on the field is sure to be interesting.
The more experienced players will be leading the field and showing the ropes to the incoming players, eventually passing the mantle when the season comes to an end in October.
Coach Fitch was optimistic about how exactly the team would perform this season, having virtually no worries about chemistry or cohesion between returning and new players.
“I would say a large percentage of the boys have some sort of soccer background. But we had a great off-season. The off-season was very productive and we had great participation.
“We really got a chance to see player strengths and where they can fit best on the field to help the team.
“A large part of the preseason is to iron out the bumps in the road. We have some scrimmages coming up that are going to help us get a really good idea of where we are experience wise.”
Last season, the Wellsboro Hornets boys soccer team made it to the playoffs and were taken down in the first round.
Fitch recounted how the end of the season was a rollercoaster of up-and-downs in motivation.
The team seemed to struggle as the 2021 season began to wind down, but by the time playoffs arrived they seemed to work out of their funk.
Even though Wellsboro was knocked out in the first round of playoffs, the boys kept their heads held high and celebrated their resurgence in teamwork on the field.
With a large overall roster and a mixture of experience levels and backrgounds with the sport, the Hornets are planning on sliding into the season strong.
Running drills and placing players in different fielding positions to work on individual player strong-suits as well as trying to strenghten any potential weaknesses in the team’s armor is going to have a big impact this season.
An early and strong preseason may also mean the difference between making it to the playoffs and staying in it to win it.
But taking games and practices seriously doesn’t mean that the team can’t have fun while out on the field.
Sometimes after a long practice running drills and formulating plays, a few of the boys will break off and have a small compeition to see who can do the coolest tricks with a soccer ball.
There they take turns juggling the ball at different heights, doing fancy maneuvers, and showing off their impressive footwork.
While practices keep the players on their toes, it’s also a time for the team to bond with each other through the little things like soccer tricks.
“It’s a fairly new team this year, at least in terms of playing at a varsity level, but I think the more experienced players are happy to step up when it comes to helping out the team.” Fitch said.
“We’re trying to keep all the momentum moving forward so that in the end of October, there’s still this bright passion for the sport and we can see where that takes us.
“In a nutshell, we’re trying to be better today than we were the day before.”