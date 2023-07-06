Following the success of its inaugural year, the Wellsboro Comic Con has officially been named an annual town-wide festival celebrating comic arts and creativity. This year’s show is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 12 and noon-5 p.m. Aug. 13 in Wellsboro.
This year’s lineup of talent widens the lens on the industry with a host of special guests from various facets of comics and cartooning, including “Lego Flash” voice actor Charlie Schlatter (also known for his roles in Diagnosis: Murder, Ferris Bueller, Shameless, Big Nate, and more), Darth Vader, TMNT and Godzilla artist Adam Gorham, former Simpsons producer and writer Larry Doyle, New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake, Spider-Man, Star Wars and Secret Identity Author Alex Segura, and more.
Comic Con ticket-holders will once again have the chance to learn from these industry professionals first-hand with intimate Q&A’s and presentations.
Five separate venues will host more than 100 creators and vendors, with plenty of free activities, including arts and crafts, games, a comedy show for kids and a photo booth, open to everyone. A cosplay contest will be held both Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m., with prizes awarded in several categories for all ages.
Sunday is “Family Day,” adding facepainting, food trucks and a sidewalk chalk lettering workshop, among other events.
Ticket holders will receive admission to all indoor venues, a free drawstring bag, discounts at local businesses, free autographs and a Convention exclusive variant cover copy of “A Kid and A Comic” issue #1 while supplies last.
For tickets and more information, visit www.wellsborocomiccon.com.