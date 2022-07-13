WELLSBORO -- On Friday, July 9, Wellsboro played host to Southern Tioga in the majors all-stars bracket where they ended the Southern Tioga season by a score of 6-1.
The game kicked off in the top of the first inning with the Wellsboro boys bringing home two runs to give themselves an initial two-point lead.
Southern Tioga attempted to follow suit, but only brought in one run, making the score 2-1 Wellsboro.
The second inning yielded no runs for either team as both Wellsboro and Southern Tioga stepped up their fielding.
In the top of the third, Wellsboro player #9 Gabe Cuneo brought home another run for his team.
Southern Tioga wasn’t able to bring in any runs in the bottom of the third, with Wellsboro players throwing out all three runners at first base to end the inning.
The score at the bottom of the third was 3-1 in Wellsboro’s favor, and in the top of the fourth inning would bring in yet another three runs for Wellsboro, widening the gap in the score 6-1.
In the bottom of the fourth the Wellsboro squad turned up the heat, striking out one Southern Tioga batter and tagging another two out at first base to end the inning.
The top of the fifth inning started a no-runner back and forth between Wellsboro and Southern Tioga until the bottom of the sixth inning when Southern Tioga’s #13 Sudan Benner hit a line drive to far right field that bounced over the fence, earning him a double.
After Benner’s near home run, Wellsboro’s pitcher #5 Jake Starkweather struck out the last batter to end the game with a score of 6-1, Wellsboro taking home the win.
After the game, Southern Tioga received their fourth-place medals to end their season, while Wellsboro moved on in the all-stars majors bracket.