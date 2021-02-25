The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (4-7) girls basketball team was able to snap their two-game losing streak and picked up a big win over the Troy Lady Trojans (6-9) on Friday, Feb. 19 by a score of 43-36 and a second win over rival North Penn-Mansfield at home on Monday, Feb. 22.
During their contest against Troy, the Lady Trojans were leading throughout a majority of the first half, and after a 13-13 stalemate in the first quarter, Troy took control with an 11-6 advantage in the second to give them a 24-19 advantage heading into the third.
In the third the Lady Hornets were able to close the lead to just one point after out-scoring Troy 9-5 in the frame.
Heading into the fourth Troy was clinging to just a 29-28 lead with both teams fighting for a victory.
But the Wellsboro girls completely took control down the stretch and scored a game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to cruise to their fourth win of the 2021 season.
Junior Emma Coolidge continues to be the catalyst of the Wellsboro offense, as she netted a team-high 12 points in the effort.
She connected on eight of nine free throw attempts in the win and was aggressive getting into the paint and drawing contact, as she has been all season long during the win.
Seniors Bailey Monks and Kiyah Boyce added eight and seven points respectively and Rylie Boyce allso added seven points in a very balanced offensive approach for the Lady Hornets that saw eight players get themselves on the scoreboard in the win.
In their next contest they were unable to string together wins as they traveled to Towanda to take on the 14-1 Lady Black Knights on Saturday, Feb. 20 and fell by a score of 47-19, but bounced back on Monday as they crushed the North Penn-Mansfield team by a score of 39-20.
Coolidge once again had a big night, scoring 17 points in the win to lead her team.
Monks also had a standout performance, scoring 12 points as the Wellsboro girls have made it back on track after a disappointing stretch in the middle of the season.
Senior Sarah Mosher also added eight points and Kiyah Boyce added two points to round out the scoring for the Wellsboro girls.
Mansfield was led by Ashley Brubaker who notched five points for her team in the loss.
The Lady Hornets now sit at 4-6 with two very winnable games left on the schedule with an away game at Troy (6-10) on Wednesday, Feb. 24 and a home contest against Williamsport (4-9) on Friday, Feb. 26 with a chance to claw back to a .500 record on the season and a possible District Playoff spot.