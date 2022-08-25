WELLSBORO– The Wellsboro Hornets football team kicked off their 2022 season with a home scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 20 where they hosted the Lewisburg Dragons.
Wellsboro put together a solid first possession that was hampered by an errant turnover.
The run game looked strong as Ryder Bowen, Joe Brown, and Conner Adams all carved out solid runs during their first ten plays on offense.
On the other end of the field, the Wellsboro defense was suffocating in their first drive against Lewisburg, with Brown again coming up big with a handful of tackles while Cameron Brought showed off some impressive moves from the defensive end position that saw him also collect a few tackles.
But in their next offensive possession, the Hornets would struggle and subsequently on the defensive end, would not mirror the success they saw in their first go-around.
Lewisburg would score twice in their ten plays highlighted by a 70-yard strike down the middle of the field that saw their receiver reach the endzone.
Lewisburg would strike on another huge pass play before punching it in from close for their second score.
Despite a few growing pains with a new quarterback under center and a new set of skill position players handling the ball, Wellsboro looked solid against a strong competitor in Lewisburg.
With the season right around the corner, Wellsboro will look to clean up their turnovers and be ready for a daunting week one matchup on the road.
Wellboro’s 2021-2022 season last year had some surprising turns and bumps along the road. Wellsboro went 5-4 last year and ranked 13th in the PIAA Division IV conference.
The Hornets had a tough back and forth start to last year’s season with a loss to Montoursville 42-21. Their next game against South Williamsport was a ten point win which restored some of the much needed confidence for the Hornets out on the field.
The team then faced two devastating losses in a row before coming back at the end of the season with four consecutive wins.
Wellsboro was then knocked out of the playoffs by South Williamsport win yet another loss to the team. Howerver, hopes are high this season as the training camps and scrimmages come to an end to make way for the first game of the season.
The Hornets will take on Montoursville on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. on the road to kick off their 2022 season.