WELLSBORO – Long time Wellsboro Little League President Art Rice as well as District 15 chief umpire Sam were honored here on Friday, July 29 when Wellsboro hosted the 9-10-11 Softball State Playoffs.
Rice recently announced his retirement from heading the Wellsboro Little League this year, and to show their appreciation the community put together a small ceremony before the opening contest to recognize all he has done for the league.
Rice has been a jack-of-all trades during his time heading the Wellsboro Little League as its president, and would jump in to fill needs in every facet of the program.
He has served as a tee ball coach, softball coach, maintenance, concessions, scorekeeper and even tournament director.
Rice has put in countless hours to ensure that things continue to run and give the youth of the area the opportunity to enjoy the sports of baseball and softball.
His retirement marked 30 years of service to Wellsboro Little League and helping to provide opportunities to the youth of Wellsboro.
The second person recognized during the opening ceremonies of the event was District 15 chief umpire Sam who has also served as a coach during her 20 years of service to Litttle League.
She has coordinated tournament umpires throughout District 15 and