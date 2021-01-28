The Wellsboro Lady Hornets were able to capture their first win of the 2021 season as they toppled the Canton Lady Warriors by a score of 41-10.
In a dominating performance, Wellsboro not only put up a season-high in points, but also rallied on defense as they have all season, holding the Canton girls to just 10 points, 22 points below their season average.
In the opening quarter, the Lady Hornets shot out of the gates, outscoring Canton 10-2 behind a nice start from Emma Coolidge who notched eight points in the frame.
Wellsboro continued to smother Canton heading into the half as they used another big run in the second quarter of 13-4 to push their lead to 23-6 with no signs of slowing down.
After holding the Canton team scoreless in the third quarter, Wellsboro pushed forward for their first win of the year by a score of 41-10.
Coolidge had her best outing of the season so far, dropping a game-high 18 points and out-scoring the Lady Warriors single-handedly. She also was a force on defense, grabbing four rebounds and four steals in the effort.
Senior Bailey Monks was also able to add 10 points while recording a game-high two blocks on the night.
Kiyah Boyce also put together a strong outing and controlled the paint for the Lady Hornets with a game-high eight rebounds and also scored eight points.
Senior Sarah Mosher also notched six points with three steals and four rebounds.
After a stagnant start on offense for the Wellsboro team, it seems they may have found a groove on that side of the ball in their first win of the year.
After only averaging 24 points-per-game in their first three games, they exploded for a season-high 41 and spread the scoring out much better than in past games.
The Lady Hornets defense continued to shine and have been the backbone of the team up to this point. Wellsboro has only allowed 25 points-per-game so far this year.
Wellsboro has played almost every game close this season, giving one of the top Northern Tier League teams in Athens all they could handle and coming just one shot short of beating Wyalusing.
With the offense finally clicking, it could bode well for a team trying to climb out of a 1-3 record and move toward the top of the standings.
The Wellsboro girls were back in action against the 5-2 Northeast Bradford girls on Wednesday, Jan. 27 with a chance to make a statement against one of the best teams in the NTL.