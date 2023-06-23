Majors All-Stars Results

The Wellsboro Majors All-Stars claimed second place in their pool play this past week and finished with a record of 2-1 with a 15-5 win over Canton and a 12-2 win over Southern Tioga.

Troy was the top team in the West Division finishing with a 3-0 record.

Southern Tioga finished their pool play with an 0-3 record.

Both teams will play in the District 15 bracket with a time and date to be determined with Wellsboro garnering a two-seed and Southern Tioga gaining a four seed when the tournament begins.

6/16 — Wellsboro 15, Canton 5

6/16 — Troy 11, Southern Tioga 7

6/17 — Canton 21, Southern Tioga 18

6/17 — Troy 11, Wellsboro 10

6/18 — Wellsboro 12, Southern Tioga 2

West Standings

Troy — 3-0

Wellsboro — 2-1

Canton — 1-2

Southern Tioga 0-3

8-9-10 All-Stars Results

Wellsboro and Southern Tioga softball 10U All-Stars both have a chance to tie atop of the West Division standings in pool play as Southern sits with a 1-1 record and Wellsboro sits with an 0-1 record with a contest with Troy that took place on Wednesday.

Southern picked up a win over Wellsboro by a score of 20-15 in a shootout while losing to Troy 13-0.

Wellsboro entered 0-1 after their loss to Southern and had a chance to tie things up at the top of the division with a win over Troy.

To see how things shook up at the top of the standings, pick up next week’s edition of the Wellsboro Gazette and Free Press-Courier.

6/17 — Troy 13, Southern Tioga 0

6/19 — Southern Tioga 20, Wellsboro 15

West Standings

Troy — 1-0

Southern Tioga — 1-1

Wellsboro 0-1

