Majors All-Stars Results
The Wellsboro Majors All-Stars claimed second place in their pool play this past week and finished with a record of 2-1 with a 15-5 win over Canton and a 12-2 win over Southern Tioga.
Troy was the top team in the West Division finishing with a 3-0 record.
Southern Tioga finished their pool play with an 0-3 record.
Both teams will play in the District 15 bracket with a time and date to be determined with Wellsboro garnering a two-seed and Southern Tioga gaining a four seed when the tournament begins.
6/16 — Wellsboro 15, Canton 5
6/16 — Troy 11, Southern Tioga 7
6/17 — Canton 21, Southern Tioga 18
6/17 — Troy 11, Wellsboro 10
6/18 — Wellsboro 12, Southern Tioga 2
West Standings
Troy — 3-0
Wellsboro — 2-1
Canton — 1-2
Southern Tioga 0-3
8-9-10 All-Stars Results
Wellsboro and Southern Tioga softball 10U All-Stars both have a chance to tie atop of the West Division standings in pool play as Southern sits with a 1-1 record and Wellsboro sits with an 0-1 record with a contest with Troy that took place on Wednesday.
Southern picked up a win over Wellsboro by a score of 20-15 in a shootout while losing to Troy 13-0.
Wellsboro entered 0-1 after their loss to Southern and had a chance to tie things up at the top of the division with a win over Troy.
To see how things shook up at the top of the standings, pick up next week’s edition of the Wellsboro Gazette and Free Press-Courier.
6/17 — Troy 13, Southern Tioga 0
6/19 — Southern Tioga 20, Wellsboro 15
West Standings
Troy — 1-0
Southern Tioga — 1-1
Wellsboro 0-1