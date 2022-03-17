A Wellsboro man is facing charges for allegedly raping a child multiple times.
Roger L. Marble, 63, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police on March 10 with three counts of rape forcible compulsion, three counts of statutory sexual assault of someone under age 16, and one count each of aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.
According to a police report, Marble allegedly sexually assaulted a minor several times between 2016 and 2021 and raped them three times between 2019 and 2021 at a home on Gas Company Road, Charleston Township. The victim was between the ages of 10 and 15 at the time of the incidents.
Marble allegedly confessed to the assaults and rapes to police, after which he was charged. A preliminary hearing was scheduled on March 15 in front of Magisterial District Judge Robert L. Repard in Wellsboro.