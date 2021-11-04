The library has received a donation from Jim and Martha Schardt.
New adult fiction: “The Playing Fields” by Stella Cameron, “The Secret of Snow” by Viola Shipman, “Forgiving Paris” by Karen Kingsbury, “The Christmas Bookshop” by Jenny Colgan, “A Christmas Courtship” by Shelley Shepard Gray, “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child, “Sleigh Bells Ring” by RaeAnne Thayne, “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles.
New adult non-fiction: “Renegades: Born In The USA” by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen, “Going There” by Katie Couric.
New juvenile fiction: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney, “Daughter Of The Deep” by Rick Riordan.
New DVDs: “Joe Bell,” “Stillwater,” “Holiday Inn,” “Free Guy.”
The WPL will implement winter hours beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1. The hours will be: Sunday and Monday closed; Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. -5 p.m.; Friday, 12- 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Grab n Go will also continue to be available. Call the library at 814-367-5411, or message the library’s Facebook page for more info.