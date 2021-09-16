Carl and Marylou Smith hosted a Smith family picnic as a memorial for Carl’s mother, Phyllis Downing Smith, and his brother, Ralph Smith, on Sunday afternoon. A tree is being planted on the family property in memory of each. Many memories were told of Phyllis and Ralph by the family members attending. It was a very pleasant afternoon.
Ruth Ann Shumway is in the Wellsboro hospital with COVID-19. We pray that she will recover quickly and be home again in her apartment at Country Terrace.
Rich Wilkinson was transferred from the Wellsboro hospital to the Williamsport hospital. He has pneumonia and prayers are sent for his speedy recovery and that he can be home soon.
Sunday, Sept. 12 was Roxanne Wilkinson’s birtlhday and I know the best present to her would be to have Rich well and home.
Also on our get well prayer list is Cheryl Gould, Rusty and Kathy Fuhrer, Sandy Starkweather and Carol Shelman. Carol Baker has improved and should be home on Friday.
Keith Knowlton and Caitlyn Bowen were married on Saturday, Sept. 11 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony and reception at his mother’s home, Tammy and Jeffrey Gairrth. Keith is the grandson of Jeannette Comstock and Caitlin is the great-granddaughter of Pauline Dively. Congratulations to the newlyweds.
Welcome to Linda Duncan who has moved to her home, which she had built on the family farm, on the Miller Hill Road.
It was sad and proud day Saturday as we watched the news of the 20th anniversary of the Twin Tower terrorist attack. So sad that our county was attacked this way at three sites, but so proud of the way the American people reacted, helping each other and being strong.
We seem to have lost a lot of this in the last few years. Once again let us stand up together, without political fighting, and become a strong, proud nation under God.