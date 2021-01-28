BLOSSBURG — On the back of nine forfeits, the Williamson Warriors wrestling team picked up their third team-win of the 2021 season by a score of 54-20 over the North Penn-Liberty Mounties on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Williamson won all of their matches on the night by forfeits, with only four matches actually being wrestled in the meet.
During those four matches, Liberty won all four, but the match of the night was an exhibition match held at the very end.
Williamson’s Mikey Sipps and Liberty’s Kohen Lehman duked it out in an exciting, close match to end the evening in Liberty.
During the regular matches, the first matchup of the night was the 106-pound class with Liberty’s Cale Wagner making quick work out of Williamson’s Wyatt Dacheux with a 36-second pin to set the tone for the matches to follow.
After three forfeits, one of the top wrestlers for the Liberty team, Patriot June, was able to pick up an 8-1 decision win over Christian Faulkner in a match where June controlled the pace throughout.
After four more forfeits, another one of Liberty’s standout wrestlers, Gavin Sexauer, finished off Jacob Peffer quickly, picking up a 24-second pin in dominating fashion.
The next match of the night showcased Liberty’s Kohen Lehman, who put on a clinic against Ian Bump and ran the score up to 22-6 before winning on a technical fall.
Two more forfeits closed out the match, but the action was far from over in the Blossburg gym.
In the first exhibition match, Chelsea Hungerford and Wagner had a close match that Wagner won 5-1, but in the finale things really started to heat up.
Williamson’s Mikey Sipps who wrestled in the 215-pound bracket and Lehman who sits in the 189-pound bracket had the most exciting match of the evening to close out the meet, even if it was only a exhibition.
Lehman was visibly exhausted at this point, and also had to compete with Sipps, who wrestled at over 20-pounds heavier, but came out with a fire to start the match.
Lehman built a 5-1 lead heading into the final period and looked like he might be able to convincingly beat the much bigger Sipps, but things changed drastically in the final two minutes.
Sipps roared back closing the gap to 6-4 on a pair of nice reversals and only had a few seconds left needed to make a move if he wanted to push the match into extra time.
With only 10 seconds remaining, he pulled off a timely reversal that notched him two points and erased a 5-1 deficit in order to push it into an overtime period.
With Lehman gasping for air, Sipps took advantage early with yet another slick reversal that gave him the win in a tightly-contested match featuring two of the top area wrestlers.
Winners of the regular matches are listed below:
106 — Cale Wagner pinned Wyatt Dacheux, 0:36 (0-6)
113 — Chelsea Hungerford won by forfeit (6-6)
120 — Mason Kelsey won by forfeit (12-6)
126 — Ayden Sprague won by forfeit (18-6)
132 — Patriot June dec. Christian Falkler, 8-1 (18-9)
138 — Nathaniel Welch won by forfeit (24-9)
145 — Aidric Passerallo won by forfeit (30-9)
152 — Joel Hultz won by forfeit (36-9)
160 — Cody Fleming won by forfeit (42-9)
172 — Gaven Sexauer pinned Jacob Peffer, 0:24 (42-15)
189 — Kohen Lehman won by tech. fall over Ian Bump, 22-6 4:00 (42-20)
215 — Mike Sipps won by forfeit (48-20)
285 — Kade Sottolano won by forfeit (54-20)