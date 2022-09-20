There are still openings in all three of the Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs for the 2022-2023 season. This year, registration is free to all choir members.
Choir, Too, directed by Cheryl Hein Walters, is for second through fourth graders and the Children’s Choir, directed by Thomas Putnam, is for fifth through eighth graders. Both meet at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro on Tuesdays, Choir, Too from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and the Children’s Choir from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Youth Choir, directed by Thomas Putnam, is for ninth through twelfth graders and meets in the Deane Center’s Community Room at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro on Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dr. Peggy Detwiler, director of Choral Activities at Mansfield University, has invited the HG Youth Choir to sing in MU’s Choral Collage on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m. in Steadman Theater. The HG choir will sing one song and then join with others in singing the other.
All three HG choirs will join in singing together for a special Autumn Chorale on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wellsboro. The second through 12th graders will sing a Cameroon processional song; a stirring arrangement of the hymn “God, You Made All Things for Singing”; the passionate “Sing for Peace” accompanied by drums and hand bells written for the Young People’s Chorus of New York City; and John Rutter’s arrangement of the traditional “Down By the Riverside.”
Other concerts include the annual Dickens of a Concert, which kicks off the Wellsboro Dickens of a Christmas celebration on Friday, Dec. 2; the Martin Luther King Jr. Choral Remembrance on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023; a performance for the Wednesday Morning Musicales in April and the annual Spring Concert in May.
Singers in grades 5-12 will also travel this year for a performance tour in May; the details are not yet finalized.
To assist families with the cost of the trip, the HG choirs will again offer their annual poinsettia sale beginning this October with delivery in late November. Proceeds from the sale will go to each individual seller’s tour account.
To register for free, contact the HG Office at 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com or attend an upcoming rehearsal.